Hseih Su-wei, Elise Mertens win Australian Open women’s doubles

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hseih Su-wei of Taiwan has become the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam doubles title after teaming with Elise Mertens of Belgium to win the Australian Open women’s doubles. She follows Rohan Bopanna of India who became the oldest men’s champion when he won the men’s doubles title Saturday with Matthew Ebden of Australia. American Lisa Raymond was eight days older than Hseih when she won the 2011 U.S. Open women’s doubles.

