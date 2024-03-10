Hoyas upset No. 21 Creighton 55-46 and will face No. 9 UConn for the Big East title on Monday

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kelsey Ransom scored 14 points to lead sixth-seeded Georgetown to a 55-46 upset of No. 21 Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals. Alex Cowan added 12 points for the Hoyas (22-10), who have won six games in a row to strengthen their case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Morgan Maly had 14 points, but hit just five of her 15 shots for the No. 2 seed Bluejays (25-5), who saw their four-game win streak snapped. Georgetown led by three points at halftime, then scored the first 10 points of the third quarter and never trailed in the second half. The Hoyas will face top-seeded UConn in Monday’s championship game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.