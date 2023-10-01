Howell puts Buffalo disaster behind him, shines in tying drive but can’t lead Commanders past Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Washington quarterback Sam Howell shed a disaster game in Buffalo to flash a glimpse of why the Commanders believe so strongly in him. He was picked four times and sacked nine times in a 37-3 loss at Buffalo last week. During a 34-31 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, Howell stepped up in the pocket, made quick, decisive throws, and played with the confidence needed to throw a tying touchdown pass on the final play of regulation. He was 29 of 41 for 290 yards and no interceptions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.