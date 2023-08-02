Howell gets the chance to show Rivera and new ownership he should be the Commanders’ starting QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Sam Howell is getting the chance in training camp to show Ron Rivera and new ownership he deserves to be the Washington Commanders starting quarterback. The 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Carolina was given the job going into spring workouts after an impressive NFL debut in the season finale. One of his biggest challenges is learning the system new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy brought with him from Kansas City. Howell feels he has total command of the offense. Now he has to show it in order to fend off veteran backup Jacoby Brissett and earn the job.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.