Howard wins by point, heads to 1st NCAA tourney since 1992

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jelani Williams scored 20 points including two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to lead Howard to a 65-64 win in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game and the Bison’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 31 years. This is Howard’s first MEAC Tournament title since 1992, which was also the last time the Bison won the regular-season championship until this season. Dana Tate scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and conference player of the year Joe Bryant scored all 18 of his points in the second half for the third-seeded Spartans.

