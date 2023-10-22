Howard throws 3 TD passes to help Kansas State beat TCU 41-3

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw three touchdown passes, including a 61-yarder to DJ Giddens, to help Kansas State beat TCU 41-3 in a rematch from the Big 12 title game last season. Howard went 10-for-16 passing for 154 yards with three touchdowns and 62 yards rushing. Howard started at quarterback for the Wildcats, but K-State quickly used both Howard and freshman Avery Johnson. Giddens ran for 85 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown to make it 7-0, and his 61-yard catch-and-run gave the Wildcats a 21-3 lead going into the second quarter. Josh Hoover went 23 for 43 for 187 yards with an interception for TCU in his second career start. The Horned Frogs were held to 300 yards, their lowest total this season.

