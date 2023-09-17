Howard sparks Alcorn State to 17-3 victory over McNeese

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jarveon Howard rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown to lead Alcorn State to a 17-3 victory over McNeese. Howard scored on a 10-yard run to give the Braves (1-2) a 14-0 lead five seconds into the second quarter. Garrison Smith kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the half to help the Cowboys (0-3) avoid the shutout. Noah Kiani kicked a 41-yard field goal for Alcorn State at the 3:10 mark of the fourth quarter for the only scoring in the second half.

