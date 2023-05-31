Howard scores 20, Dream cruise past Sky 83-65

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Allisha Gray and rookie Haley Jones each added 13 points and the Atlanta Dream eased past the Chicago Sky 83-65. Cheyenne Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (2-2). The Dream made 18 of 24 free throws compared to 9 of 11 makes for the Sky. The Dream led 40-25 at halftime after Chicago shot just 28% and turned it over eight times. The Sky finished the game 25 for 77 (33%) with 15 turnovers. Dana Evans scored 11 points to lead Chicago (3-2). Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Kristine Anigwe each added 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.