Howard returns to Michigan bench as observer vs. Memphis with Hardaway back on Tigers sideline

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard returned to the Wolverines bench on Wednesday but only as an observer for their first-round game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Howard has been resting after heart surgery on Sept. 15. The school recently said there was no immediate timetable for his return as he continued to rehab and rest while Phil Martelli continues to serve as interim head coach. Another former college and NBA star, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway, made his first appearance this season on the Tigers bench after sitting out the team’s first three games to serve a suspension resulting from recruiting violations.

