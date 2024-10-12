Howard pulls out 21-14 win over Sacred Heart

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ja’Shawn Scroggins scored the tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter and Howard defeated Sacred Heart 21-14 on Saturday. Scroggins threw for 153 yards with an interception and ran for 85 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown with six minutes remaining. Sacred Heart took a 14-7 lead in the first half on Xavier Leigh’s 67-yard run in the opening minutes and Jalen Madison’s 2-yard score in the final minute of the second quarter. Kasey Hawthorne lifted the Bison into a tie with a 5-yard score one play after a blocked punt early in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.