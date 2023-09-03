Howard has TDs passing, running and receiving as No. 16 K-State routs Southeast Missouri State 45-0

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for 297 yards and two scores, added touchdowns running and receiving to pull off a rare trifecta, and led No. 16 Kansas State to a 45-0 rout of Southeast Missouri State. DJ Giddens ran for 128 yards and Treshaun Ward also reached the end zone for the Wildcats, who piled up 588 yards of offense. Kansas State led 38-0 at halftime and was able to give the backups plenty of playing time. Paxton DeLaurent had 213 yards passing for the Redhawks, who managed just 227 yards of offense.

