Howard downs Delaware State 70-67 for MEAC crown and 2nd consecutive trip to NCAA tourney

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jordan Hairston scored 18 points and Bryce Harris and Seth Towns each scored 16 points and Howard beat Delaware State 70-67 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship bid to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. Harris’ jump shot broke a 60-all tie with 4:18 remaining and the Bison led for the remainder but not without late drama. Hairston made two free throws with six seconds left for a 70-66 lead. Off the inbounds, Delaware State’s Deywilk Tavarez dribbled at a full sprint up the floor and with 2.2 seconds launched a 3-point attempt and was fouled by Jelani Williams. He made 1 of 3 with his third a deliberate attempt to miss but the ball failed to hit the rim.

