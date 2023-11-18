Howard claims MEAC crown, bowl berth, with 14-7 win over Morgan State

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jarett Hunter ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and Quinton Williams scored on a 34-yard keeper as Howard beat Beltway rival Morgan State 14-7 to claim the outright Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and its first bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The Bison won four of their final five games to close out the regular season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.