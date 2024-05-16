Howard, Charles lead Dream to 92-81 win over Sparks, despite Clarendon’s first career triple-double

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 25 points, Tina Charles had 21 with 14 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream turned back the Los Angeles Sparks 92-81 in their season opener. Howard had five points as the Dream opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run for a 77-66 lead. The Sparks got within 87-81 on a 3-pointer by Cameron Brink, the overall No. 2 pick, with 1:34 left but they missed their last four shots and had a critical turnover while Atlanta went 5 of 6 from the foul line. Kia Nurse had five 3-pointers and 23 points for Los Angeles and Layshia Clarendon had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her first career triple-double.

