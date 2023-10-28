Howard beats Delaware State 17-10 behind Kasey Hawthorne’s 8 catches

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Quinton Williams threw for 183 yards, with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown by Kasey Hawthorne, and Howard beat Delaware State 17-10. Williams and Hawthorne connected for a 44-yard touchdown on Howard’s first possession of the game. Jarett Hunter capped the scoring with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run to end a 14-play, 92-yard drive. Delaware State’s last drive ended in a 25-yard interception return by Ja’Shawn Scroggins. Howard ran out the final 4:11 of the game on a seven-play, 30-yard drive. Hunter and Ian Wheeler each rushed for 75-plus yards for Howard (4-4, 2-0 MEAC).

