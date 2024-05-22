How well do you know Rafael Nadal’s French Open career? Try the AP’s quiz
How well do you know Rafael Nadal’s career and his record at the French Open? The AP has put together a quiz to test your knowledge ahead of the clay-court tournament that begins Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. This is expected to be Nadal’s last appearance at an event he has won a record 14 times. Do you know what his career record is at the French Open? Who is the only player to beat Nadal in his opening match at a Grand Slam or ATP tournament played on red clay?
