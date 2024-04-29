How to watch and what to expect in the 150th Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby turns 150 years old on Saturday. That’s when 20 horses will stampede 1 1/4 miles around Churchill Downs in pursuit of the roses. The morning-line favorite at 5-2 odds is Fierceness. He’s trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, who own a combined five Derby victories. The early 3-1 second choice is Sierra Leone, who cost $2.3 million, making him the most expensive horse in the race. The least expensive horse is long shot West Saratoga, who cost $11,000. There are two Japanese horses in the field, Forever Young and T O Password.

