How things stand in Europe’s top leagues before World Cup

Arsenal looks like the real deal after building a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Few saw Mikel Arteta’s team as credible title challengers at the start of the season but 12 wins from 14 games have set a pace that even Manchester City cannot match. In Spain, Barcelona enters the World Cup break at the top of the league standings, two points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain has been reigning supreme in France to build a five-point lead after registering 13 wins in 15 league matches.

