How the proposed new-look European Super League would work

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Silva, left, battles for the ball with FC Barcelona's Eric Garcia, right, during a Champions Tour soccer match, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The European Union’s top court has ruled UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for the breakaway Super League. The case was heard last year at the Court of Justice after Super League failed at launch in April 2021. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin called the club leaders “snakes” and “liars.” (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A newly proposed Super League would have promotion, relegation and exit from the breakaway competition. The European Union’s top court ruled UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to competition law by blocking plans for the Super League. The league’s organizer is A22 Sports Management and it has revealed revised plans for what would be a rival to the Champions League. The Super League originally proposed a 20-team tournament with 15 top clubs protected from relegation. The Super League has now addressed a big concern among fans by confirming there would be promotion, relegation and exit from the competition. A22 did not say when it hoped to launch the competition Many big European clubs have restated their opposition to the Super League.

