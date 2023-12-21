How the proposed new-look European Super League would work

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A newly proposed Super League would have promotion, relegation and exit from the breakaway competition. The European Union’s top court ruled UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to competition law by blocking plans for the Super League. The league’s organizer is A22 Sports Management and it has revealed revised plans for what would be a rival to the Champions League. The Super League originally proposed a 20-team tournament with 15 top clubs protected from relegation. The Super League has now addressed a big concern among fans by confirming there would be promotion, relegation and exit from the competition. A22 did not say when it hoped to launch the competition Many big European clubs have restated their opposition to the Super League.

