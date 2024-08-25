How the Paris 2024 Village has been transformed for Paralympians with accessibility in mind

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The athletes village buzzed with activity as 4,400 para-athletes arrived for the 2024 Paralympic Games. After a brief closure following the Olympics, the village reopened on Aug. 21, with adjustments to ensure full accessibility. On Saturday, Laurent Michaud, head of the Paralympic Village, highlighted the meticulous modifications, including additional ramps, enhanced lighting and motorized devices for wheelchair users. Ludivine Munos and Philipp Wurz emphasized its inclusive environment, describing it as a “paradise” for para-athletes. Alongside practical changes, athletes could enjoy various services like a bakery, massage salon and 24-hour gym, ensuring a comfortable stay.

