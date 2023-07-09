How the NBA’s new in-season tournament that starts this season will work

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA has a new trophy to play for, and some bonus cash for the teams that make the knockout round. The unveiling Saturday of the long-awaited plans for the in-season tournament that’ll start in November likely brought some questions, since it’s a new concept and will make the schedule a bit unclear when the list of games for the 2023-24 slate gets released later this summer. All 30 teams will take part. And every game will count in the stats and standings — except the championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 9.

