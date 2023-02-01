How Power Five leagues fared in landing recruits, transfers

Southeastern Conference schools continue to rule over the recruiting trail, almost as thoroughly as they dominate on the field. Alabama put together the best 2023 class in the country, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. The SEC has eight of the top 17 classes, including Georgia at No. 2, LSU at No. 6 and Tennessee at No. 9. An SEC school has topped the team recruiting rankings every year since 2010, the first year for which the 247Sports Composite has data.

