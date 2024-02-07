How many legal challenges is the NCAA facing? It is a lot and the impacts could be big
The NCAA is embroiled in multiple legal cases. There are at least five major federal antitrust challenges pending against the organization, which represents more than 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools. Losing some of them could upend college athletics.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.