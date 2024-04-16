How did the Arizona Coyotes end up facing a move to Salt Lake City?

The Arizona Coyotes are expected to be sold and moved to Salt Lake City after the team’s final home game of the season. Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo will sell the franchise to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith for $1.2 billion, with $200 million of that going to NHL owners as a relocation fee. Meruelo is selling the Coyotes’ hockey operations to Smith, but will maintain the franchise’s business operations to continue a push to build a new arena in Phoenix for a potential expansion team. Meruelo’s group is expected to bid on a tract of land in north Phoenix in June. The Coyotes will be renamed once the move to Utah is complete and are expected to play there next season.

