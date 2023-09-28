Hovland wows spectators at Ryder Cup by making a hole-in-one at a par 4. There’s a catch, though

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Viktor Hovland’s best shot of the week at the Ryder Cup came a day too early. Hovland made a hole-in-one at the par-4 fifth hole in his final practice round. His drive landed softly at the front of the green and rolled gently into the cup for an albatross. The 26-year-old Norwegian tossed his driver to the ground when he heard the cheers from spectators near the green and was mobbed by playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick and vice captain Nicolas Colsaerts. The shot comes with a catch. It was the second ball he played at that hole.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.