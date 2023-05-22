Hovland endures another near miss at a major at PGA, believes his time is coming

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, reacts after failing to get his ball out of the bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Viktor Hovland endured another near miss at a major at the PGA Championship. The 25-year-old finished in a tie for second behind winner Brooks Koepka following a 2-under 68 that left him at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland’s chances at catching Koepka disappeared when a shot out of a fairway bunker on the 16th hole plugged into the lip. He double-bogeyed the hole but salvaged a runner-up finish when he birdied the 18th. Hovland has a top-10 finish in each of his last three appearances at a major. He says he knows he’s close to a breakthrough on golf’s biggest stage.

