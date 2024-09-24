Houston’s Yordan Alvarez improving but isn’t sure when he’ll return from sprained right knee

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is feeling better after spraining his right knee this weekend but isn’t sure when he’ll be able to return. “I wish I knew what was going to happen in the next few days,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “But we need to wait for the inflammation to go down and then we can go from there.” Alvarez was injured sliding into second base on a double in the third inning Sunday. On Monday, manager Joe Espada ruled Alvarez out for the rest of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

