Houston’s Yordan Alvarez has sprained right knee and won’t play in series against Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez has a sprained right knee and won’t play in Houston’s series against Seattle, which goes through Wednesday. Alvarez left Sunday’s game against the Angels when he was injured sliding into second base on a double in the third inning. Manager Joe Espada said that Alvarez had X-rays after the game Sunday and an MRI on Monday. He said after Houston’s 6-1 loss to Seattle on Monday night that Alvarez had sprained his knee and wouldn’t be available for the next two games. Houston is a win away from clinching the AL West title.

