Houston’s Verlander set for a Triple-A rehab start in return from neck stiffness

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston right-hander Justin Verlander is set for a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land. It’s the next step in his return from neck stiffness that has sidelined the three-time Cy Young Award winner for two months. Verlander will pitch in the Houston suburb on Saturday night. That would be three days after his latest bullpen session for the Astros. The 41-year-old has said he will need two rehab starts before rejoining the Astros. Verlander hasn’t pitched since June 9. He missed the beginning of the season with right shoulder inflammation before going 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts.

