Houston’s top two pass rushers and Cleveland Pro Bowl CB Ward active for wild-card playoff game

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will have their two top pass rushers for their wild-card playoff game against Cleveland, and Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward is also active. Jonathan Greenard, who was listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, will return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He leads the Texans with 12 ½ sacks. Rookie Will Anderson Jr., the third overall pick in the draft who has seven sacks, is also set to play after missing time in practice this week with an ankle injury. Ward is active after being listed as questionable after injuring his knee in practice Thursday.

