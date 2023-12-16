Houston’s Stroud to miss Sunday’s game against Tennessee after sustaining a concussion last week

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud will miss Houston’s game against Tennessee on Sunday after sustaining a concussion last week. The Texans announced Saturday that the star rookie quarterback did not travel with the team to Tennessee and would miss the game. Stroud was injured in last Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6 ½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. He did not practice all week and coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday that he remained in the concussion protocol.

