Houston’s Stroud hurried and harassed all day in 31-20 loss to Colts

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But he was sacked six times and hit nine other times playing behind a line filled with backups. The 0-2 Texans lost four starters on the line during camp and were also without star left tackle Laremy Tunsil on Sunday because of a knee injury.

