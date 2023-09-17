Houston’s Stroud hurried and harassed all day in 31-20 loss to Colts

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But he was sacked six times and hit nine other times playing behind a line filled with backups. The 0-2 Texans lost four starters on the line during camp and were also without star left tackle Laremy Tunsil on Sunday because of a knee injury.

