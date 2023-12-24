Houston’s offense sputters with C.J. Stroud out in 36-22 loss to Browns

HOUSTON (AP) — Case Keenum and the Houston Texans’ offense couldn’t do anything Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in their second game without star rookie C.J. Stroud. Keenum managed just 62 yards passing and threw two interceptions before being replaced by Davis Mills late in the 36-22 loss. Stroud remains out while recovering from a concussion he sustained Dec. 10. The Texans fell to 8-7 and their playoff chances took a hit.

