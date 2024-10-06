Houston’s Nico Collins leaves with hamstring injury early in second quarter against Bills

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston receiver Nico Collins left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and the team said he wouldn’t return. Collins, who entered the game leading the NFL with 489 yards receiving, scored on a 67-yard reception that put the Texans up 14-3 early in the second quarter. He didn’t appear to be injured on the field but immediately went into the medical tent. He remained in the tent for a few minutes before walking to the locker room.

