Houston’s Mauricio Dubón leaves game after slamming into the wall while making sensational catch

BALTIMORE (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubón was shaken up after he made a spectacular running catch during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night. With the Astros ahead of Baltimore 5-3, Dubón went on a lengthy sprint deep into the corner to make a backhanded grab in fair territory on a fly ball hit by Ramón Urías before crashing into the left field wall at Camden Yards. Dubón’s catch was the final out of the seventh. Houston pinch-hit for him in the eighth.

