Houston’s Kyle Tucker, Arizona’s Ketel Marte reinstated from IL before start of series

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston and Arizona got an All-Star back from injury Friday before the start of a three-game series, with right fielder Kyle Tucker returning for the Astros and second baseman Ketel Marte coming off the injured list for the Diamondbacks. Tucker has been out since fracturing his right shin with a foul ball on June 3. He still isn’t 100% and was in the lineup at designated hitter Friday night before the Astros have him play defense. Marte, also in the lineup Friday at designated hitter, had a much shorter stint on the injured list. He has been out since spraining his left ankle Aug. 18.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.