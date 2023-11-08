Houston’s Jane Campbell wins NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award

NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Campbell of the Houston Dash has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year. Campbell played every minute of the NWSL regular season for her team and led the league with the lowest goals against average with 0.83 goals a game. Campbell and Houston’s defense allowed just 18 goals, fewest in the league, over 22 regular-season matches. She made 93 total saves and had eight shutouts.

