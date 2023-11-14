Houston’s Denzel Perryman has been suspended 3 games for repeatedly violating player safety rules

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for three games for repeatedly violating player safety rules during Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Perryman can appeal the suspension. Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the fourth quarter. Perryman has had six violations for similar personal fouls in his career, including in Week 2 against Indianapolis, when he was fined. Perryman would be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Dec. 4.

