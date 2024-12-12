Houston’s Collins says he was fined about $5K for throwing a ball to a kid in the stands after TD

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston receiver Nico Collins was fined about $5,000 this week for throwing a football into the stands after a touchdown against the Titans. Collins says it was “definitely worth it” because it was a little kid who caught the ball. “The only thing that matters was making that kid happy,” he said Thursday. “He ain’t never going to forget that moment. So that’s all that matters to me. It’s cool. I’ll pay the fine.” Collins leads the Texans with 832 yards receiving. He says he was confused when he received the fine this week because he did the same thing several times last season and was never penalized.

