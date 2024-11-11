Houston’s Collins inactive against Lions but Dell to play after dealing with back injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Nico Collins is inactive against the Detroit Lions, but fellow receiver Tank Dell is active after being listed as questionable with a back injury. There was hope that Collins could play this week after he was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Instead, the Texans will be without their leading receiver as they try to bounce back from a loss to the Jets.

