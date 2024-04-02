Houston’s Blanco hasn’t allowed hit through eight innings against Blue Jays

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Ronel Blanco hasn’t allowed a hit through eight innings Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Blanco, who is making his first start this season, has thrown 91 pitches and walked one, on a leadoff walk by George Springer. Blanco, who has struck out seven, induced three groundouts in the second inning and struck out the side in the fourth.

