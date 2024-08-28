Houston’s Arrighetti loses no-hit bid against Phillies in 8th inning on infield single by Hays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti lost his no-hit bid against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday when Austin Hays led off the eighth inning with an infield single. The 24-year-old rookie right-hander struck out nine and walked four without a hit through seven innings. He had thrown 53 of his 86 pitches for strikes. A sixth-round pick in the amateur draft, Arrighetti entered the game 6-11 with a 4.94 ERA and having allowed 112 hits in 116 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.