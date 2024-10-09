Houston utility player Dubón has surgery to repair thumb ligament

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston utility player Mauricio Dubón had surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb Wednesday. General manager Dana Brown made the announcement about the procedure to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. The team said he played through the injury after sustaining it in early September and that he should be healthy for the start of spring training.

