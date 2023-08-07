Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp. Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he will be out “for a while.” When pressed on exactly how long Howard is expected to be out, Ryans said: “I’ll let you guys know later.” The injury comes after Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million extension just before the start of camp.

