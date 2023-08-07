Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, the Texans said Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp. Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he will be out “for a while.” When pressed on exactly how long Howard is expected to be out, Ryans said: “I’ll let you guys know later.” The injury comes after Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million extension just before the start of camp.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.