Houston Texans and punter Tommy Townsend have agreed on a two-year, $6 million deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the contract says the Houston Texans and punter Tommy Townsend have agreed on a two-year, $6 million deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal isn’t finalized. Townsend, a 2022 All-Pro, is leaving the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after four seasons. His departure leaves Matt Araiza as the lone punter on Kansas City’s roster. Araiza signed with the Chiefs last month. He was dropped from a lawsuit in December that had been filed by a woman who alleged she was raped by San Diego State football players in 2021.

