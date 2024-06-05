Houston starters Urquidy and Javier both scheduled to have right elbow surgery, possibly Tommy John

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston starters Cristian Javier and José Urquidy are both scheduled to have right elbow surgery, a big blow to an Astros team trying to rebound after a terrible start to the season. General manager Dana Brown made the announcement Wednesday, saying Urquidy will have the surgery Wednesday while Javier will undergo the procedure Thursday. Both players will miss the entire season. The Astros already were dealing with injuries to their rotation, with starters Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers not pitching yet this season because of injuries and not expected to return until after the All-Star break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.