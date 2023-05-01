Houston starter Urquidy placed on IL with shoulder injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a sore right shoulder. Urquidy left Sunday’s start in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in the shoulder. Manager Dusty Baker said Urquidy was scheduled to a see a doctor later Monday. Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts. Houston recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Urquidy’s roster spot.

