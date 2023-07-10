Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. off to hot start in summer league play

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., right, fouls Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is putting in the work and looks poised to make a leap as he heads into his second NBA season. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft capped his first summer league performance this season with a game-winning 3-pointer in a 100-99 victory over Portland on Friday. He scored 29 of his 33 points in the second half. He followed that by posting 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 113-101 win over Detroit on Sunday.

