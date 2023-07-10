Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. off to hot start in summer league play

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is putting in the work and looks poised to make a leap as he heads into his second NBA season. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft capped his first summer league performance this season with a game-winning 3-pointer in a 100-99 victory over Portland on Friday. He scored 29 of his 33 points in the second half. He followed that by posting 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 113-101 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.