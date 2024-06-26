Houston right-hander J.P. France to have shoulder surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston right-hander J.P. France will have surgery on his throwing shoulder Monday. France opened the season in the majors but had been optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land and made one start there when he was placed on the injured list in early May. France resumed throwing recently after being shut down for about a month, but suffered a setback this week leading to the decision to have surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.