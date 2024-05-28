Houston places Cristian Javier on 15-day injured list with forearm discomfort

SEATTLE (AP) — Houston right-handers Cristian Javier and José Urquidy will both undergo MRIs after each experienced discomfort in their forearms. Javier was placed on the 15-day injured list, while Urquidy was pulled early from his rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land last Friday. Houston manager Joe Espada said before the series opener in Seattle that both pitchers would have MRIs on Tuesday. Javier, 27, threw four innings and gave up a season-high eight hits in his last start against the Angels last Tuesday. Urquidy was making his third rehab start for Sugar Land when he was pulled after 3 2/3 innings.

